Taylor Swift has the 'biggest smile' on her face after Demi Lovato praised her new album

The 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker couldn't contain her excitement when she realised the 27-year-old pop star had congratulated her on the "great job" she'd done with her new release 'Lover' and took to her Instagram account to thank Demi for her raving review - even though the pair reportedly fell out late last month.



Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday (02.09.19) morning, Demi shared a screenshot of Taylor's new track 'Cruel Summer' playing on her phone and referred to it as her "jam."



She added: "Life's too short for women to not support other women. Especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift. (sic)"



Taylor, 29, immediately jumped on her social networking site and replied: "This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face. Thank you @ddlovato. (sic)"



The stars' sweet exchange no doubt came as a surprise to fans as just last month it was suggested that Demi had skipped the MTV VMAs because of Taylor's big win that night.



She said on Instagram at the time: "I skipped the VMA's for a REASON.



"Well that and I just hate award shows."



However, fans were quick to accuse the brunette beauty of "throwing shade" at Taylor.



To which Demi said: "Btw... I didn't 'shade' anyone last night. My REASON for not going is because I'm literally living my dream being on Will & Grace rn so stop reaching. (sic)"



Back in June, Demi caused a stir when she sided with her new manager Scooter Braun after Taylor revealed that he would soon own her entire music catalogue.



Demi said at the time: "I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He's a good man. Personally, I'm grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop 'dragging' people or bullying them. There's enough hate in this world as it is."