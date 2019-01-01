Jorja Smith has written her own Bond theme

Jorja Smith has penned her own James Bond theme in a bid to land the coveted 007 job.

The artist writing and performing the theme for the upcoming instalment in the espionage franchise, No Time to Die, is yet to be announced, however, Jorja has penned her own track as she's desperate to write for a Bond film.

"That's a dream," she said while appearing on The Official Big Top 40 radio show on Sunday. "Yeah I'd love to write a Bond song. I really do. I kind of wrote one, like a pretend one, but I do really want to write one, I'd love to.

"I like writing cinematic things. Things for films. I always imagine movies in my head sometimes when I'm writing songs."

To follow in the footsteps of the likes of Adele, Shirley Bassey, and Sam Smith, Jorja will have to fend off competition from the likes of Dua Lipa, the current favourite to land the honour, and Ed Sheeran, whose manager Stuart Camp recently revealed an interest.

"(I tell him), 'The thing they do last is the music,'" Camp said, explaining that Ed constantly badgered him for updates on Bond producers' thinking. "It's certainly something he'd want to do though. It's a box that's still to be ticked, for sure."

No Time to Die, which is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and will feature Daniel Craig in what is believed to be his last outing as 007, will debut in cinemas next April.