Jonas Brothers surprise critically ill super fan with hospital visit

The Jonas Brothers recently took some time out from their Happiness Begins Tour to pay a surprise visit to a critically ill fan who was forced to miss their gig due to chemotherapy treatments.

Kevin, 31, Joe, 30, and 26-year-old Nick brought the Jonas Brothers experience to Lily Jordan on Saturday, when they surprised her with a personal visit to her hospital room in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

In a clip shared by Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, the 16-year-old sat up in her bed as the trio, along with Nick's wife Priyanka, 37, stepped into her room to meet the devotee.

"Thank you for inviting us to come see you," beamed Kevin, to which Lily responded: "Thank you for coming!"

As the teenager spoke with her idols, Joe noted they felt compelled to visit after seeing Lily's post on her Instagram Stories, where she wrote to the Sucker hitmakers: "I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow but instead I'm across the street doing chemo.

"If y'all wanted to pop in I'll give you my room #."

Sharing the same post on her main feed, she wrote in the caption: "A gal can dream!"

During the visit, Nick also asked the super fan which song she wanted the band to dedicate to her, and she chose their 2007 hit S.O.S.

After her guests left, Lily took to Instagram once again to thank the group, along with fans on social media - including Republican Congressman Scott Perry - who helped spread the word and make the dream visit happen.

Alongside a gallery of snaps from the special day, she wrote: "Wow. The power of social media you guys.

"YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable. Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life."