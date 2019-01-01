NEWS Shawn Mendes addresses Camila Cabello 'relationship' in backstage fan encounter Newsdesk Share with :







Shawn Mendes has admitted he is in a romantic relationship - but refused to share any more details because "there's another person involved".



The In My Blood singer, 21, was quizzed by a fan backstage after his recent concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut about his rumoured relationship with Camila Cabello.



"You’ve said you’ve never been in love. Has that changed recently?" the fan queried.



In a clip of the incident, which was shared online, the crowd around the star could be heard laughing, as the musician replied: "Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff, but it’s not just me in the relationship.



"There’s another person involved and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding you know?"



The pair first sparked rumours of a romance when the steamy video for their hit collaboration Senorita was released - speculation that was furthered when Camila announced she'd split from boyfriend Matthew Hussey.



Although they refused to confirm their relationship, they've teased fans with several PDAs and a provocative performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards last month.



Camila also kept fans guessing when she dropped a video on her YouTube channel on Saturday, titled What Do I Know About Love?, in which she ponders over the nature of romance.



“What do I know about love?" she questions. "Everything.



“It will bring you to your knees — if you did it right... You feel like you’re the first and only two people in the world. Every kiss, every touch, every caress is like something you feel nobody has ever felt before.”