FKA Twigs kept relationships private to avoid being 'torn apart publicly'

FKA Twigs tried to keep her private life out of the public eye in a bid to avoid being "torn apart publicly".

The Two Weeks singer, real name Tahliah Barnett, has become notorious for shunning the spotlight and avoiding interviews in a bid to keep her personal life private.

She has, however, enjoyed high-profile relationships with Transformers star Shia LaBeouf and Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, to whom she was engaged. And speaking to i-D magazine, she confessed it was the threat of public rejection that spurred her reclusiveness.

"I thought that if I was anything less than perfect I was going to be completely torn apart publicly," she shared while discussing new track 1000 Eyes - the opening song from her upcoming sophomore album, Magdalene.

The star, 31, revealed the concept of the album was inspired by the biblical character, whose real narrative "is written out of the bible" and she is instead portrayed as "a prostitute".

And Twigs went on to share that the idea of women's narratives being informed by the men around them resonated with her, adding: "I used to laugh to myself about how, as a woman, your story is often attached to the narrative of a man.

"No matter what you're doing or how great your work is, sometimes it's as though you have to be attached to a man to be validated," she continued, adding, "I'd felt like that at times."

Magdalene is expected to drop later this year.