Miranda Lambert honours 'sweet husband' during Atlantic City gig

Miranda Lambert gave a special mention to her "sweet husband" Brendan McLoughlin during her gig in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday.

The country superstar wed the New York Police Department officer in January, just two months after they met in the Big Apple when Miranda performed on Good Morning America with her group, the Pistol Annies.

Midway through the set on Saturday she paused proceedings to declare her love for her beau.

"Something about country music is usually a sad song," she told the audience. "You gotta have them, sometimes the sad song gets you through a sad time, isn't that right? Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life."

The House That Built Me hitmaker then flashed her impressive wedding ring, declaring "Thank you to my sweet husband from Staten Island, by the way!" - as Brendan acknowledged his wife's gesture from the side of the stage.

"But no matter what, sometimes you always go maybe in a dark room and drink a beer and sing a sad song and that's what I'm going to do, because I love it," Lambert added, before performing her 2017 hit Tin Man.

The track was written shortly after the singer's split from ex-husband Blake Shelton in 2015, and plays on the analogy of the popular The Wizard of Oz character - who doesn't have a heart.