Metallica raise $1.5 million for charities during Europe tour

Metallica have donated over $1.6 million (£1.3 million) to charity during the band's 2019 tour of Europe.

The heavy rockers have just wrapped up the summer leg of the WorldWired trek, and now it has been revealed they quietly donated the cash to causes in each city on the tour via the group's All Within My Hands foundation, which was established in 2017.

According to Blabbermouth.net, the band's final summer 2019 contribution came on 25 August, in the form of a 63,000-euro cheque to Freezone Mannheim, a homeless youth aid organisation in Germany.

"A HUGE thanks to all who attended a #WorldWired European show for helping us donate over €1.5million to local charities over the course of the 25-show tour," a tweet featuring a photo of James Hetfield and his bandmates with three Freezone Mannheim representatives reads. "And special thanks to #MetInMannheim fans for wrapping it up with this contribution to Freezone. #MetallicaGivesBack."

A message on the All Within My Hands foundation Twitter account also reads: "Closing out the 2019 European #WorldWired Tour, every fan attending #MetInMannheim has helped @Metallica make tonight's donation to Freezone, helping them support the homeless youth in their community."