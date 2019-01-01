Nicki Minaj urges followers to support abused women, because she used to be one

Nicki Minaj has opened up about her abusive ex-lovers, revealing she used to think love should hurt.

The 36-year-old rap star, who is engaged to marry Kenneth Perry, took to Twitter on Sunday (01Sep19) to kick the month off with her thoughts on bad romance, urging her followers to be more sympathetic towards women involved in toxic relationships.

"Rather than laugh & say mean things, try to offer sound advice from your heart & root for her to learn her worth," the Super Bass hitmaker wrote. "We’ve all been there. I saw my parents fight & argue non stop & never divorce, so I thought this was normal behavior.

"I rlly (really) used to think love had to hurt. So I could never look down on anyone else. We are merely human. It’s not easy to leave. Especially in the world of IG (Instagram) where all ppl (people) want to do is post relationship goal pics for clout & attention. A man should make you feel safe, not afraid."

Recalling one of her own abusive exes, Nicki adds, "I remember being so afraid to speak cuz I never knew when that person would be in a particular mood and I could maybe say one wrong thing that would get me hit. So the diff (difference) you see in me now is that feeling when a woman feels lifted up, safe, appreciated & unconditionally loved."

"But I first had to learn how to love MYSELF," she adds. "if you wouldn’t let a man treat your mother, your sister or best friend like that b/c you LOVE them, then you wouldn’t let a man treat YOU like that b/c you love YOU. This isn’t about judging. We judge too much. Lift them up."