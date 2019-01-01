Taylor Swift thrilled by former touring partner Keith Urban's Lover tribute

Taylor Swift was left "screaming" after learning the man she once supported on tour had mastered her new single for a Washington State Fair show.

Keith Urban played his rendition of Lover during his show at Puyallup Fairgrounds on Saturday night (31Aug19), and Taylor was so thrilled she posted an image a fan took on a cellphone at the show on Twitter and gushed about the tribute.

"Keith Urban covering Lover flawlessly," she wrote on the picture. "I am screaming. This is so beautiful @keithurban."

Urban made it clear he's a big fan of the song upon its release last month (Aug19), writing: "Huge shoutout today to @taylorswift13 on the SUPERB new single LOVER. When a song so exquisitely written becomes a record so gorgeously crafted I feel such a deep sense of gratitude for the 'art' of making music'."

Swift was thrilled by that tweet too, responding: "ARE YOU KIDDING ME THIS IS THE NICEST THING ANYONE HAS EVER SAID - you’re just the best and so kind to say this."

Taylor is on a career high after storming to the top of the U.S. charts with her album Lover, landing the highest sales week since the release of her last album, reputation, in 2017.

The album has also hit the number one spot on the iTunes chart in 98 countries, while nine of the songs on the album have debuted in the top 10 of the U.S. Spotify countdown. Lover has also landed the top album debut in the history of Amazon Music.