Billie Eilish upset and embarrassed as ankle injury flares up again during Milan gig

Billie Eilish broke down onstage during a show in Italy on Saturday (31Aug19) after suffering another ankle injury.

The 17-year-old Bad Guy singer had to have her right ankle bandaged after falling down stairs before a show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in July (19), and it appears the injury hasn't healed.

She fell to the ground while performing at the Milano Rocks festival on Saturday, and had to continue the gig from a chair with a medical boot strapped to her foot.

Fighting back tears, Billie called the show her most embarrassing and thanked fans for sticking around to watch her complete the set.

"I'm choked up right now because I'd rather not do a show than do a c**ppy version for you," she told fans. "I'm not gonna stand because it f**king hurts."

She then ran off stage to seek treatment and was carried back on by a crew member.

Addressing the crowd a second time, Billie said, "You guys are so sweet to me. Thank you guys for staying. Honestly, I literally would have left if I were you... I'm really sorry. I'm gonna go ice my f**king foot."

She later posted an image of her bandaged foot on Instagram and captioned the shot: "Now I have two (injuries). Nice haha."

Eilish soldiered on and performed at the Electric Picnic festival in Ireland on Sunday. She is also scheduled to perform in Barcelona, Spain on Monday (02Sep19).