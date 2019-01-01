Ariana Grande inspired Sheryl Crow to keep going in music

Sheryl Crow will keep making music after releasing her final album, because Ariana Grande has shown her fans will always crave new material.

The All I Wanna Do hitmaker latest record, Threads, will be her last collection, but after releasing the set on Friday, she now says she will not retire, as she can't stop making music.

"I'm sure I'll keep making music, because I'm just one of those people that can't not write," she tells the BBC.

Citing Ariana as an inspiration, she explains the 7 Rings hitmaker has "shipped out two records, then she dropped another song, and then another..."

"It's like, anything goes," she continues. "Do it however you want to do it. That's kind of where I'm at, because at this point, at least in my estimation, making a whole record is a little bit futile. When people mostly make playlists and cherry-pick songs, they're never going to hear the whole story anyway."

Despite her desire to continue recording, the 57-year-old mother-of-two says she still loves her old hits: "I could be really sick of them but instead, I think, 'That song took me to Russia, it took me to South America, it took me to Rock in Rio - to play for 300,000 people'," the singer-songwriter says. "Particularly being my age, with my young boys, it's a real honour to be able to go out and play music - because it doesn't happen for everyone and I've been on the real blessed end of things."