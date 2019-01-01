Bebe Rexha had to learn how to love herself

Bebe Rexha boosted her self-confidence by consistently saying nice things to herself.

The 29-year-old singer is one of the hottest stars in the music world today, and boasts a confident attitude as well as a stunning appearance. But being so forward didn't come easy to the Meant to Be star, who told HollywoodLife.com that building confidence in herself was a long process.

"I think it’s a journey,” she told the website. "I think it’s about going through a phase. You don’t just wake up and think, ‘I’m a bad b**ch.’ For me, it was a journey, and there was a point where I just really didn’t like myself and I would say mean things to myself.

"I think self-love is a constant task. You have to learn how to say nice things to yourself and I feel like we always say nice things to other people but we never really say nice things to ourselves. So that was something that I had to work on and it was being at a low and just kind of switching it on."

Bebe added that while she may seem confident, she's often not, and the difference between a celebrity's public persona and how they feel on the inside is something she's keen to highlight.

"If (fans) see their favourite celebrities or anybody that they look up to, they should know that they’re probably just as insecure sometimes and they have their moments," she said. "Sometimes the media will portray it as if everybody’s all happy and feeling good all the time, because you’re on Instagram and social media and everyone’s posting their amazing times, and their best days, but that’s not always the real side. There are days that I wake up and I’m like, ‘I feel bloated and not the greatest’ - but I have to force myself to go out and do my thing.”