James Blunt's new album is 'most honest' to date

James Blunt has promised his new album Once Upon a Mind is his "most honest" record to date.

The 45-year-old British singer will drop his latest offering on 25 October, his sixth studio album. The first single from the record is an emotional tune called Cold, and represents something James has experienced in his life - as do all of the album's songs.

"I think this is the most honest album I have ever made," he said in a statement. "Back to Bedlam was similar in that I had been writing those songs for a while about my life experiences at that time, and they came together on my debut. And every song on this album represents something that I'm currently going through or have recently experienced. It's a very personal record, and I'm proud I can share it."

Blunt teams up with producers including Steve Robson, Jimmy Hogarth and TMS on the album, which is available for pre-order from his website.

And to support Once Upon a Mind, Blunt will be heading on a U.K. and European tour next year, starting with a performance in Birmingham in 14 February and taking in various stops in Europe until concluding at London's Royal Albert Hall on 7 April.