Ellie Goulding weds

Ellie Goulding has married Caspar Jopling at York Minster cathedral in York, England.

The British popstar got engaged to the art dealer in August 2018, around 18 months after they began dating.

Following a year-long engagement, Ellie arrived at the church on Saturday afternoon in a blue Volkswagen camper van, where she was greeted by cheering fans.

The 32-year-old wore a long white dress with beading detailing on the bodice by Chloe designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi, with the ensemble topped off with a matching veil and a bouquet of white roses. Caspar, 27, sported a tailored suit from Huntsman.

Many of the couple's friends and family members watched as they exchanged vows, while celebrities at the event included Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom, actress Sienna Miller, singer James Blunt, and comedian Jimmy Carr, as well as Sarah, Duchess of York and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, was one of Caspar's groomsmen.

Following the ceremony, Ellie and Caspar exchanged a kiss in front of the building, before hopping into a vintage car and heading to Castle Howard for the reception.