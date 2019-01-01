NEWS Billie Eilish has blasted a German magazine for posting a photoshopped snap of her Newsdesk Share with :







The 17-year-old singer didn't hold back as she commented on an Instagram post - which has since been deleted - showing her without any hair or shift from the shoulders up, and with her skin looking metallic.



Responding to the photo, Billie wrote: "What the f**k is this s**t. 1. i was never approached by nylon about this piece whatever. i did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team.



"2. this is not even a real picture of me. i had absolutely no creative input.



"3. youre gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? thats not real?? at 17? and make it the cover??? even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me... i did not consent in any way.



"4. ANNNDDD YOU'RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY F***IN HAIR? booooooooooo to you (sic)"



Although Nylon Germany is yet to respond to the criticism, the US branch of the magazine has posted a statement apologising to the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker.



Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "Nylon America is a different company than Nylon Germany and we strongly disagree with their decision to appropriate Billie Eilish’s image without her consent.



"Nylon America is very sorry to Billie and her fans. We love Billie and everything she stands for. Her message to young women is important and we vow to continue to help spread it appropriately.”



Meanwhile, Billie recently made waves by winning three prizes - Best New Artist, PUSH Artist of the Year and Editing - at the MTV Video Music Awards this week.



However, she was unable to collect the trio of trophies in person because she was on her way to Russia for a show.

Appearing in a pre-recorded message, she said: "Unfortunately I'm on tour right now, actually in Russia, so I cannot come, which breaks my heart.



"I want to thank my fans because you guys are the reason that anybody cares about me at all. So thank you, thank you thank you, I love you guys."