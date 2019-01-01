NEWS Ariana Grande has been suffering a 'handful of panic attacks' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'god is a woman' hitmaker confessed her anxiety and depression has been "at an all time high lately", leading her to cancel her meet and greet before her show in Antwerp, Belgium or Friday (30.08.19).



In an email sent to those who were due to meet Ariana, she wrote: "Hi my loves. Time for some honesty. My anxiety and depression have been at an all time high lately. I have been giving you all i've got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it. Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be not to do sound check party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show. I don't want to rush through our time together or seem shaky. I like spending actual time with you and I won't be able to be present or give you the best of me today. Anybody that had m&g or soundcheck will of course be fully reimbursed for this cancellation. i love you all. i'm so sorry. I promise i will give you the best show i can (sic)"



Ariana had only just returned to Manchester to perform at their Pride festival, the first time she returned to the city since her One Love benefit concert, which was held in honour of the 22 people who were killed by a terrorist bomb at her concert at Manchester Arena in May 2017.



The 26-year-old singer previously admitted performing her own songs is "hell", although she finds making music "healing".



Responding to a fan who wrote "music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you", she said in a now-deleted tweet: "making it is healing. performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell ... honestly. it's been v hard. i have [so much] on my mind and it's so heavy ... but i'm trying hard. i just feel empty and i wanna have more to say / better energy to give to u and rn i don't have anything. love u. (sic)"