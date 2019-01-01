Bebe Rexha wants to time travel and tell younger self to relax

Bebe Rexha wishes she could take a leaf out of new pal Taylor Swift's book and tell her younger self: 'You need to calm down!'

The birthday girl is glad her 20s are over because the decade was full of scary moments in her pop career, and she remembers suffering panic attacks as she left terrible record label meetings.

"Music was my everything, and obviously it’s the music business, so I used to get scared," she tells People. "If I did what somebody else didn’t want or said no to something or had not a good experience with someone (sic), (I thought) that they were going to ruin my career. And that’s not the case at all. If anybody’s gonna ruin anything, it’s most likely yourself. Everything is not do-or-die.

"When something doesn’t work out, it’s because something better is in the wings. There’s been moments when things went to complete s**t. I would break down crying. When I was in New York City, I’d walk 40 blocks, literally just crying and so upset that one record label didn’t want to sign me and I thought it was over. I wish I would have told myself, 'Just relax', instead of having a panic attack and being so depressed for a long time. Nothing is really as serious as it seems."

Now, as she turns 30, the Meant To Be singer has got her life in check and her birthday gifts started appearing at the MTV Video Music Awards - not only was she a winner on Monday night (26Aug19), Taylor Swift told her she was a big fan.

"Taylor Swift was telling me that I’m awesome...," she recalls. "I'd had a couple of drinks, and I was nodding and she was talking to me, but I was like, 'Thank you'. We had a nice moment. She’s cool."

Bebe adds, "I was a little starstruck. She was talking to me and I couldn't focus on what she was saying, because I was just: 'Taylor Swift is talking to me'!"