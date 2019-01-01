Future to hand out scholarships on tour

Future is offering fans the chance to win a $2,000 (£1,640) scholarship at each stop on his and Meek Mill's Legendary Nights Tour.

Fans can win $2,000 towards their education, a pair of tickets to the show in their college town, and a special-edition sweatshirt by penning a 500-word essay entitled "How Receiving This Scholarship Would Be a Dream Come True".

The scholarships will be funded by Furure's Free Wishes Foundation, the non-profit the rapper founded to help "engage, encourage and empower youth and seniors in marginalised communities."

Entrants must also supply their Instagram handle, phone number, copy of active student identification, the name of their college, and contact

details for its financial aid office.

The deadline for entries at each stop is 12 noon the day before his show in each city.

Future and Mill's tour, supported by YG, Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion, continues in Indianapolis on Friday, and will conclude in Las Vegas on 5 October.