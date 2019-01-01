Nick Jonas jokingly accepts Mariah Carey's invitation to start a band

Nick Jonas has joked he's "down" to start a band with music icon Mariah Carey and wife Priyanka Chopra.

The joke between the pair began after the We Belong Together hitmaker posted a snap with Nick and Priyanka at dinner on Thursday, with the caption: "starting a new band... lol (laugh out loud)."

And when Nick spoke with Entertainment Tonight after the Jonas Brothers' show in New York later that evening, he laughed that he's "for it" too.

"I'm down," Jonas said at the launch of his tequila brand, Villa One. "If Mariah wants to start the band I'm for it. Priyanka went to her show in London I think. Actually while we were there meeting with our London distributors for Villa One and she had the best time."

Explaining how the two parties bumped into each other, the Sucker hitmaker added: "We were randomly at the same restaurant as Mariah, and unfortunately she couldn't come to the show tonight because she had her own show, but in Vegas we're going to go see Mariah."

"It's going to be fun," the star added.

Nick and his bandmates are currently touring the U.S. with their Happiness Begins Tour, while Mariah will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her All I Want For Christmas Is You show in November, and again in February for The Butterfly Returns.