Ed Sheeran could start a family 'relatively soon'

Ed Sheeran's manager has teased the singer could start a family "relatively soon".

The Castle on the Hill star recently announced plans to take an extended break after his Divide Tour came to an end more than two years since the jaunt began.

But speaking with Music Week, his manager Stuart Camp admitted he's keen to keep the star active - before he decides to settle down and start a family with his partner Cherry Seaborn.

“The irony is, he’ll go straight back into recording mode relatively soon, whatever that’s going to manifest itself into,” he shared. “He won’t sit still for long. He’s not the holiday sort."

“(But) things may change - he could have a young family relatively soon," Camp added.

However, he insisted the Shape of You star isn't giving up life on the road just yet, adding: "He really enjoys and does a lot of other songwriting, so there’s another string to his bow that doesn’t take us around the world.

"But there are another couple of big, big tours and projects in him yet.”

Sheeran, 28, recently topped charts worldwide with his fourth studio album No.6 Collaborations Project, which was released last month.