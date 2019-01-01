NEWS Goldie: I would 'probably' have ended up sleeping with Madonna if I'd produced her album Newsdesk Share with :







Goldie has admitted he would "probably" have ended up sleeping with Madonna if he'd agreed to produce her 1998 album.



The Queen of Pop had asked the drum and bass legend if he'd work on 'Ray Of Light' but he turned down the offer, and more than two decades later, the 'Kemistry' star has admitted spending time in the studio with Madonna may have led to him bedding the 'Vogue' hitmaker and hitting "harder drugs".



He candidly told The Guardian newspaper: “It might have been great, but I’d have ended up banging her, probably, or some s*** like that.



“And I would have ended up doing copious amounts of probably harder drugs, trying to search for something that wasn’t there.”



Speaking in 2016, the 61-year-old superstar claimed that she had sent Goldie "a bunch of early demos" for the record and he had gone away to work on the track 'To Have And Not To Hold', but that was the last she heard from him in regards to the record.



She recalled: "I tried to get him to work on one of the tracks from 'Ray Of Light'.



"Nellee Hooper played a bunch of early demos for him and he fell in love with 'To Have And Not To Hold.'



"We sent him the master tapes and he said he wanted to work on it by himself and then we never heard from him."



Meanwhile, Goldie - whose real name is Clifford Joseph Price - also recalled how he ended up being portrayed as a "rock star" because he took a load of drugs and was a "a bit crazy".



He said: "They thought I was a rock star, because I did a lot of drugs and I was a bit crazy.



“Record companies love that; they want to find another Iggy [pop].



"There wasn’t any other poster boy for drum and bass, let’s face it.”