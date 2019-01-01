Cardi B slams Travis Scott fans following Grammy win criticism

Cardi B has hit back at fans of rapper Travis Scott who attacked her for scooping the Best Rap Album prize at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Travis's documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, and showed the Wake Up star looking crestfallen as the Bodak Yellow rapper collected the gong for her debut Invasion Of Privacy at the ceremony in February.

While the Recording Academy deemed the star worthy of the accolade, fans of 28-year-old Travis took to Twitter to complain that it should have gone to his album Astroworld - prompting Cardi to call out the haters.

"On my album I showed different sides of me. From my intro talking about my pass. To living my best life inspiring people (sic)," she shared, pointing out she recorded the collection while she was pregnant. "I wasn't even thinking of winning or even the Grammies. All I can think about was... everybody is disappointed in me, am I still going to have a career after this baby? Is this album going to make me or break me? I need to finish before I start showing.

"So when I won a Grammy for it I didn't have no words to say but when I went home I started reminiscing on what I went thru during that period I was like YEA B**CH YOU DESERVE THIS S**T !abd (all but dissertation) until this day my s**t still charting (sic)."

The star went on to honour the late Nipsey Hussle, who she says congratulated her and told her it was "YOUR TIME", and took a final swipe at the trolls for "killin the vibes".

"Ya some grown a** men talking about dragging cardi cause I won a award for a bomb a** album," the I Like It star raged. "Mind you I myself promoted astroworld on my page when it came out and have a good relationship wit trav while ya some small d**k men talking bout draggginh a girl (sic)."