Eddie Murphy quit releasing music because it 'weirded people out'

Eddie Murphy "never stopped" making music - but he quit releasing tracks because they "weirded people out".

The star dropped five albums between 1982 and 1993, four of which charted on the Billboard 200 chart, as well as a string of hit singles.

He released his latest track Oh Jah Jah back in 2015, with talk of an album entitled 9 to follow.

But speaking to Krista Smith on her Present Company podcast for Netflix, he suggested the project may not get released after all.

"A hundred years from now, when I’m gone, they’ll find all these tracks and they’ll be like, ‘Wow, we didn’t even know this guy. We had no idea,'" he shared. "Whatever muscle I use to be funny… I have a muscle to do music, and I use them both all the time."

Explaining why he's decided not to put out new music, the Party All the Time hitmaker explained: "I’ve never stopped doing music... I stopped putting it out though, because the audience gets weirded out by it. And I don’t want to be that guy.”

Instead, the funnyman is set to return to stand-up, reprising his role on Saturday Night Live, in which he starred as a regular from 1980 to 1984, for the show's upcoming 45th season which debuts on 28 September.