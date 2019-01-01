Justin Bieber wants to perform at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Justin Bieber has expressed an interest in performing at Kanye West's weekly Sunday Service gospel gatherings.

Last month, the Sorry hitmaker and his wife Hailey enjoyed an "amazing" weekend at a Los Angeles church conference. And speaking to TMZ on Thursday, Justin offered a simple "Yeah" when asked if he'd like to perform at the Yeezy star's events.

Adding how engaging with his faith has helped him through hard times, Justin explained: "My whole message at church the other day was there's power in your weakness.

"There are so many people in this world that are struggling, but when you step out... there's just power in weakness," he continued. "When you fight through that sense, usually you get to the other side and it gets better."

Later that evening, the star, who recently took time away from the spotlight to work through his mental health struggles, took to Instagram to share a clip of him performing at his local church, writing in the caption: "Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started."

He also thanked his model partner for "being such a huge support in my life", and encouraged fans to be strong during tough times.

"Whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WON'T LAST! Love you guys we in this together," he penned.