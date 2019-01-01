Lana Del Rey blames President Donald Trump's outbursts for U.S. gun violence

Lana Del Rey fears U.S. President Donald Trump's "emotional instability" is encouraging gun violence in America.

The Video Games hitmaker recently released Looking For America, a song inspired by the tragic prevalence of mass shootings in the U.S. in recent years, with proceeds of the track going to help victims of recent massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, earlier this month.

Lana has been a strong critic of Trump and, in an interview with British newspaper The Times, she blamed his angry political outbursts against opponents for encouraging violence.

After saying he has a "personality problem", she added: "And it's hurting people and encouraging violence in the culture. If people think that's not a coincidence, my opinion is that they're wrong."

Asked who she'd like to replace Trump if they can beat him in next year's presidential election, she said: "I think things will be better with someone more emotionally stable at the helm. So to answer your question: anyone."

The 34-year-old also admitted that, like many Americans, she is always on edge when out in public due to the threat of a rogue shooter.

"When I go to the movie theatre I always make sure I know where the exits are," she explained. "We all do. The same with any big parade or Fourth of July event."

Regular Americans, she says, are on edge at practically every public event now, such is the regularity of mass shootings.

"I'm not the only one who thinks about it. It's everybody," she added.

Lana releases her latest album, Norman F**king Rockwell, on Friday.