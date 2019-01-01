T.I. to launch social issues podcast

Rapper T.I. is launching a new podcast to share his thoughts about social issues and relationships.

The star's ExpediTIously musings will begin next week, and he promises listeners topics will also include "critical issues that impact us (as) a society", according to Billboard.

"We talk about any and everything," T.I. told the outlet. "I tried to create an environment where people could speak and express themselves freely, fully, authentically, and unapologetically. We have created a space where you can speak your truth without judgment.

"I think I have a lot to say, and I think the world needs to hear it. People know that I am quite opinionated, but I don't think I've ever quite had the forum to have enough uninterrupted dialogue to really convey my feelings or share my insight."

The Live Your Life rapper added, "I also felt that my opinions and ideas were far too big to just live on someone's phone or on social media. I am at the point in my life where I have had so many life lessons and invaluable insight. I wanted to share, and I wanted others with even greater knowledge and rich life experiences to share their experiences in hopes of us moving the next generation forward."