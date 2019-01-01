Lindsay Lohan launches comeback pop career with Xanax

Lindsay Lohan is planning another attack on the pop charts with a new single, titled Xanax.

The Mean Girls star previewed the track on Dubai radio personality Kris Fade's show on Wednesday.

He called the tune "unbelievable" before explaining, "It’s about anxiety and pressure and just taking care of yourself... I think there’s a really cool message behind it."

Lindsay has reportedly signed a new record deal with Mariah Carey's ex-husband, Tommy Mottola.

Sources tell Page Six she has signed with Mottola’s Casablanca Records, the company behind her debut album, Speak, which she released in 2004.

The album, which featured the hit Rumors, hit the top five of the Billboard 200.

Lindsay teased a music comeback earlier this year, when she posted a photo of herself in the recording studio and suggested she was working on new music.