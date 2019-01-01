Kate Hudson praises boyfriend for parenting skills

Kate Hudson has heaped praise on her boyfriend for helping her cope with the strain of motherhood for a third time.

The 40-year-old actress tells Grazia magazine that raising two sons and a newborn daughter can be overwhelming at times and she'd struggle to find time to look after her own needs if Danny Fujikawa wasn't such a great dad and partner.

"My man is so great and supportive and helpful," she says. "To have someone who's so hands-on and so available is just the most wonderful thing. We’re a great team."

Kate and Danny welcomed baby girl Rani Rose in October, 2018, while the actress is also mum to Ryder, 15, and Bingham, eight, her sons from previous relationships with rockers Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy.

She admits staying on top of her life goals and parenting takes a lot of patience and understanding.

"I wish there was a perfect balance...," she tells the publication. "The truth is, there’s not. I just take it day by day, you know...?

"Making sure that I feel healthy, that I’m taking a tiny bit of time to make sure that I feel good, mentally and physically, really goes a long way. I just started to check in every day: 'Am I OK? (Am I) burning the candle at both ends, spending enough time with my, you know, 3,000 children?'"