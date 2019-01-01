Rihanna 'loves the challenge' of competing with men in business

Rihanna has admitted she still gets a thrill out of competing with men in business.

The Work hitmaker took part in a Q&A session at the Global Conference on Women and Entrepreneurship this week. And speaking via video link, the 31-year-old confessed that although women face "a lot of disadvantages", she doesn't let that set her back.

"Overcoming stereotypes as a woman in the entrepreneurship industry, it’s an industry that’s usually looked at as a man’s industry," the Rude Boy singer shared. "(It's) a man’s world, so you have to work twice as hard to prove yourself and to get half as much but it doesn’t stop my fight.

"I love competing with men. I love that challenge, I enjoy it and I thrive on it."

The star, who recently secured $50 million (£40 million) in funding for her fashion brand Savage X Fenty, went on to champion women as having "the power to overcome anything".

"A lot of times people see it as a man’s world... But our strength as women, we have the power to overcome anything," the Diamonds singer insisted.

While the star has not released new music since 2016, she has turned her eye to her beauty and fashion empires in recent months, and was named by Forbes as the world's richest female musician in June, with an estimated fortune of $600 million (£471 million).