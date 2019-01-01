Matty Healy splits from girlfriend - report

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has reportedly split from his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.

The Chocolate hitmaker is believed to have been dating the British model since 2015, and the couple went public with its romance at the 2017 BRIT Awards.

However, an insider tells British newspaper The Sun that Gabriella has ditched the star over his rock and roll lifestyle, and has moved out of their north London home.

"Matty is great when he's on form but he isn't the easiest person to be with and leads a very unconventional life," the source said. "There has been a lot of strain on their relationship, not helped by him being on tour a lot this year.

"He parties a lot at home when he's there and Gabby had just had enough. She doesn't want to lead her life like that."

The couple had made it through tough times before, as Matty went to rehab two years ago, where he successfully beat his heroin addiction.

Gabriella has reportedly been leaning on her friend Anais Gallagher, the daughter of Oasis rocker Noel, for support, after she was noticeably absent from the band's shows at the Reading and Leads festivals over the weekend.