NEWS Ed Sheeran asks his manager about doing the James Bond theme 'every day' Newsdesk Share with :







Stuart Camp - who has managed the 'Shape of You' hitmaker since the start of his career - has revealed Ed is still "open" to landing the job for Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die' next year, but he claims producer Barbra Broccoli and her team don't hold discussions for the gig until much later on.



Speaking to Music Week, Stuart said: “We met [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli when we played Dublin [in 2017] and they were interested.



“Danny Boyle was attached to the film after that, who made 'Yesterday' [which featured Sheeran], so there was a close connection there.



"Obviously they changed directors but we’re still open to it, but they’re not even having those conversations yet.”



The Grumpy Old Management company owner denied the claims that the 28-year-old pop superstar is Daniel's "favourite act" and that's it’s already a done and dusted deal, but said it's definitely something Ed wants to tick off his bucket list.



He continued: “Ed asks me [about it] every day. “And I say, ‘The thing they do last is the music’.



"Those [stories] that said he’s Daniel Craig’s favourite act and it’s all happening aren’t true.



"It’s certainly something he’d want to do though, it’s a box that’s still to be ticked, for sure.”



Ed previously revealed that he wrote a Bond theme a few years ago "just in case".



The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker said he hadn't been approached to write a song for one of the movies, but if bosses of the spy saga do ever knock at his door for help on the soundtrack, he's all ready to go.



He said: "With Bond, I've had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case!"



While the 'Perfect' singer reassured fans his Bond theme is "good", he didn't want to give away any details about the song, including the title.



He said: "I'm not going to say 'cause someone might steal it."



Several names have been linked to the gig, including Dua Lipa, who denied the rumours but said she would be up for it, and Sam Smith and Adele, who already recorded 'Writing's On The Wall for 2015's 'Spectre' and 2012's 'Skyfall' respectively.