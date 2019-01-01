Maren Morris leads CMA Awards nominations

Maren Morris leads all nominees for the 2019 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

The My Church singer picked up six nods, including Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, when they were announced on Wednesday.

The Brothers Osborne are also celebrating after landing four nominations, while Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood each have three mentions apiece, while Church, Stapleton, Underwood, Garth Brooks, and Keith Urban will be up for the night's biggest prize - Entertainer of the Year.

Brooks leads all winners in the category, with six.

Underwood will host the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on 13 November, with special guests Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

The full list of nominees is:

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

Burning Man - Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

Girl - Maren Morris

God’s Country - Blake Shelton

Millionaire - Chris Stapleton

Speechless - Dan + Shay

Album of the Year

Center Point Road - Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty - Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay - Dan + Shay

Desperate Man - Eric Church

Girl - Maren Morris

Song of the Year

Beautiful Crazy - Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

Girl - Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

God’s Country - Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy

Rainbow - Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

Tequila - Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

All My Favorite People - Maren Morris featuring Brothers Osborne

Brand New Man - Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

Dive Bar - Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

Old Town Road (Remix) - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

What Happens In A Small Town - Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

Burning Man - Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

Girl - Maren Morris

God’s Country - Blake Shelton

Rainbow - Kacey Musgraves

Some Of It - Eric Church

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen