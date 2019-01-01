Kacey Musgraves fights to save Los Angeles photo shop

Kacey Musgraves has urged fans to help her save a mom-and-pop shop in Los Angeles after stumbling across the place while hunting for a one-hour photo service.

The singer's sister, Kelly Christine Sutton, found the old-school shop - Tom's One Hour Photo & Lab - in Koreatown, and the siblings paid a visit.

Charmed by the owner, Kacey sat for a retro portrait session and then decided to set up an Instagram account for the place and encouraged fans to visit and keep the shop open.

"It’s one of those rare mom-&-pop gems that has lasted thru trends coming and going and weirdly has come back around again without even realising it (sic)," Musgraves wrote under the photo she posed for in the shop. "The owner, Tom, was SO adorable. He not only does film developing but (cheap) and nostalgic portrait sessions too.

"It’s cash only and he has no Internet. He sadly told us his business used to be really busy back in 1991 when he opened so like any good millennials would do we started an appreciation Instagram for him. @tomsonehourphotolab. Not sure he’ll even see this. Stop by, tell all your friends, and don’t forget to tag. Let’s keep this charming business afloat!"