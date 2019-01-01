NEWS Kelly Clarkson suffered a burst ovarian cyst three months ago Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Breakaway' hitmaker hasn't had much luck with her health recently as back in May she developed appendicitis - a painful swelling of the appendix - while she was presenting the Billboard Music Awards and then a week after her surgery she felt a "giant" fluid-filled sac rupture in her reproductive system while she was filming 'The Voice'.



Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the 37-year-old singer recalled: "Blake [Shelton] was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, 'Something is wrong.' That was more painful than the appendicitis. It was literally a week after my surgery so I was freaking out!



"I was hysterically laughing and crying at one point in the E.R. [emergency room] like 'What is happening?'

Thankfully, I'm great now. I'm totally great now."



The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker has proved she's a trooper when it comes to pain as she had been suffering with appendicitis for a week before she she hosted the annual music event, which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but she didn't want to pull out of her duties because she didn't want to let anyone down.



Kelly - who also performed two songs at the awards - explained: "I just didn't want to leave people hanging. I was just thinking about trying to relax. I was in so much pain!"



As soon as the event finished, Kelly hopped on a flight to Los Angeles, where she was booked in to have her appendix removed the following morning.



She wrote on Twitter at the time: "Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn (sic)"



Ovarian cysts are quite common among women and are usually harmless. They usually disappear by themselves within a few months but, on some occasions, they can burst and cause pelvic pain, abdominal swelling, pain during sex and heavy or irregular bleeding.