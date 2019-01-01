Another man arrested outside Taylor Swift's Rhode Island retreat

Another obsessed fan has turned up at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island retreat.

An unnamed man was picked up by police outside the property early on Wednesday (28Aug19) after he was spotted trying to trespass onto the estate.

Sources tell TMZ police officials took him straight to a hospital for a mental evaluation after he told them he was there to marry the pop star.

No charges have been filed and Taylor was not home during the latest incident.

The identity of the man has not been revealed, but lawmakers insist he is not a repeat offender. He is the latest unwanted visitor to show up at her waterfront home, where Taylor often celebrates America's Independence Day with friends.

Last month, a 32-year-old man was arrested near Swift's pad. Cops found a metal bat, gloves, lock picks and a crowbar inside a backpack he was carrying.

The latest incident comes just days after Taylor told CBS Sunday Morning she never posts details about her travel plans, so she can avoid stalkers and obsessives.

"I try not to ever really say where I am the most, because since all my addresses are on the Internet, people tend to show up uninvited - dudes that think we have an imaginary marriage," she said. "I've had a lot of stalkers show up to my houses, armed.'