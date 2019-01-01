Ed Sheeran taking extended break following mammoth Divide Tour

Ed Sheeran is to take some time out following the end of his Divide Tour.

The Castle on the Hill hitmaker first set out on the road in March 2017 in Europe, before taking the show worldwide with a total of 260 shows. But after bringing the trek to an end in his hometown of Ipswich, England on Monday, the star reportedly told crowds he was heading off for a well-deserved break.

"As you may or not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing," the 28-year-old said, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper. "There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.

"It’s been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you’re breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years. It sounds odd but it has been a long tour."

Closing the show, he added: "See you in a few years' time. Thank you!"

In addition to selling out stadiums worldwide, the star found time to release his fourth studio album No.6 Collaborations Project last month, which topped charts worldwide.