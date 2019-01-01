Kelly Clarkson on parenthood: 'Some days I cry in the bathroom'

Kelly Clarkson has admitted she finds motherhood overwhelming at times.

The 37-year-old talked about juggling her many responsibilities, including her upcoming talk show and raising her blended family with husband Brandon Blackstock in a cover interview with People magazine.

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres 9 September and the Stronger hitmaker shared that she sometimes locks herself away to cry in private when it all gets too much.

"Some days I totally hide in a bathroom and I'm crying, going, 'Oh my God, this is a lot.' Everybody does. Every parent does, especially when you're like, 'Am I screwing up my children? Or nailing it? I have no idea. I'm sure a little of both,'" she said. "I'm never going to be that person that tries to play off like I'm some kind of Stepford wife. We're a blended family. We work very hard at that."

The mother of two, who shares River, five, and Remington, three, with her husband, is also a step-mum to Blackstock's children from his previous marriage, Savannah and Seth. And when it comes to scheduling in time for her kids Clarkson made sure TV executives know it's non-negotiable.

"When we were doing the schedule for the show, I was like, 'I have to drop my kids off at school.' And I'm always the one who puts them to bed...you just have to prioritise and juggle and make people know it's an important thing. And don't feel guilty about it," the star shared.