Lana Del Rey fears a mass shooting could happen in her hometown

The 34-year-old star has opened up about the impact gun violence is having on America and as the horrific incidents continue to happen in 2019, with the death count rising all time, she is very worried about a shooter attacking Lake Placid, New York, where she is from.



Speaking to Annie Mac on UK station BBC Radio 1, she said: "California and New York - I was between both states when that double mass shooting happened, when I released 'Looking For America'. People were very upset in a way that personally I have not heard my friends talk before. I mean [they were] crying, 'Is it going to be next at our holiday parade?'



"It was really scary because at that point it was a really large number of people who had been shot and it's only August."



In August, shootings in Ohio, Texas and California resulted in over 30 deaths, and Lana recently promised to donate proceeds from her new single to help the recovery efforts.



And she insisted something needs to be done when such horrific shootings are seen as a normal occurrence because of how often they are now happening.



Lana said: "Especially now on my phone, when you wake up you've got your newsfeed right there. You see it. You see the headline that there is a mass shooting in Kansas. You keep scrolling. It's like it's every few days. I think it's time to stop and ask why."



Earlier this month, Lana revealed that she penned 'Looking For America' with producer Jack Antonoff after being deeply affected by the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings.

