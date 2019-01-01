Travis Scott's daughter makes red carpet debut at his documentary premiere

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster made her red carpet debut at the premiere of her dad's Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday night.

The 18-month-old looked camera-ready in a green multi-coloured, two-piece outfit and white sneakers, as she joined her parents at the event, with her hair in tiny pigtail buns.

Looking unperturbed by the sea of waiting photographers, Stormi pouted up a storm for the snappers, while clinging to her mother. Kylie opted for a curve-hugging backless white dress and matching stiletto heels for the premiere, while rapper Travis wore a brown satin trouser suit and black shirt.

Later in the night, Travis took to Twitter and shared: "Have u ever wish the night could go just go little longer (sic)."

Stormi's appearance at the red carpet outing makes sense, considering the tot makes several appearances in the flick, which follows Travis on his Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour and offers a glimpse at how he balances work with his family life.

Netflix bosses said of the documentary when it was announced: "In this exclusive first-hand look at one of music’s most dynamic superstars, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly straps viewers into a front-row seat of Scott’s life in the months surrounding the release of his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld. Intercut with footage from his live shows and nostalgic home video footage from Scott’s childhood, this documentary follows Travis’ life-changing moments, including becoming a father, performing at the Super Bowl and recreating Astroworld for his hometown and fans."

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly hits Netflix on 28 August.