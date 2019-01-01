NEWS Liam Gallagher marks 10th anniversary of Oasis' split with new song Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Gallagher has marked the 10th anniversary of Oasis' acrimonious split by releasing a video plea to his brother Noel to reconcile.



The brothers' fractious relationship as members of Oasis came to a head backstage before a concert in Paris, France, on 28 August 2009, when they fought backstage, cancelled their gig, and Noel subsequently announced their split.



On Wednesday, the 10th anniversary of the fracas, Liam released the video for his new solo track One of Us, which features a host of family photos displayed on a moor near the brothers' hometown of Manchester, England.



Referencing their 1994 hit Live Forever, on the new track the 46-year-old sings, "Come on I know you want more, come on and open your door. After it all you'll find out, you were always one of us, act like you don't remember. You said we'd live forever, who do you think you're kidding? You are only one of us, in time."



To complete the nostalgic effect, Liam roped in Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to script the promo, with the series' regular director Anthony Byrne filming the video.



"It was a pleasure for me to venture into this new world of music video," Steven said of the promo. "No matter what the form, storytelling is storytelling and I really responded to the story Liam wanted to tell. It has become a creatively fruitful collaboration."



Liam and Noel have been embroiled in an increasingly bitter feud since they came to blows and Oasis' split, with the elder Gallagher brother slamming his younger sibling's treatment of his family.