Lana Del Rey fears next mass shooting could happen in her hometown

Lana Del Rey is worried the next mass shooting in America could happen in her hometown.

The 34-year-old singer, who hails from Lake Placid, New York, recently announced the proceeds from her latest single Looking For America will go towards the recovery efforts following the latest mass shootings in the U.S.

And speaking about the impact gun violence is having on her home country, Lana told Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 on Tuesday night her concerns about how such shootings affect her and those she loves have become increasingly real in recent months.

“California and New York – I was between both states when that double mass shooting happened, when I released Looking For America," Lana said of the August massacres in Ohio, Texas and California, which cost over 30 people their lives. "People were very upset in a way that personally I have not heard my friends talk before. I mean (they were) crying: ‘Is it going to be next at our holiday parade?’

"It was really scary because at that point it was a really large number of people who had been shot and it’s only August.”

Lana also reflected on how such horrific shootings have become almost normalised due to how often they're occurring.

"Especially now on my phone, when you wake up you’ve got your newsfeed right there," she sighed. "You see it. You see the headline that there is a mass shooting in Kansas. You keep scrolling.

“It’s like it’s every few days. I think it’s time to stop and ask why."