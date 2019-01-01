Missy Elliott still trying to process MTV VMA triumph

Missy Elliott is still trying to process her MTV Video Music Awards triumph.

The 48-year-old was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at Monday night's ceremony, and also killed it with a performance of a medley of her greatest hits.

But speaking to Billboard following the awards, Missy admitted she was in such a rush throughout the evening that she didn't have time to let her victory sink in.

“I was taken straight from the stage to the dressing room and told I had to change for my after-party,” she laughed. “By the time the party was over, I’d ordered food that I never ate. I had to sleep because I had to get up and start doing press. But I’ve gotten a lot of calls from my peers so it’s starting to sink in - especially hearing from Janet (Jackson).”

Missy's VMA performance also featured a cameo from Alyson Stoner, who featured in the video for the star's 2002 track Work It when she was just nine years old. And while the pair hadn't kept in touch, Missy tasked her choreographer with tracking Alyson, now a successful actress, down to persuade her to feature in the hit medley.

"It’s been 17 years since we’ve done Work It and people always ask what happened to the little white girl that was in the video," Missy smiled. "I told my choreographer, 'I need you to find Alyson.' When we got in touch with her, I said, 'I can't do this performance without you being in it.' When Alyson got into rehearsal, my choreographer said, 'Alyson, just go for it. Just do you.' We were all in amazement. She's still sauced out, still has the swag."