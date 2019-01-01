Taylor Swift unsure whether she'll tour Lover in stadiums

Taylor Swift doesn't know whether she'll promote her new album Lover with a stadium tour.

The 29-year-old singer dropped her latest record last week, and fans have been going wild for the new tunes. But in an interview with Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday, Taylor spoke about her live plans for the album, noting that she's "literally just got off tour".

"I’m not quite sure what we’re doing with touring because with this album, I was so full-on planning this release and directing the videos and... trying to make this album release experience the most fun one for my fans, that I didn’t wanna plan what we’re gonna do in terms of live and I don’t want to do the same thing every time because I don’t want my life to feel like I’m on a treadmill," she explained.

"I definitely want to play this album live for a lot of people. I definitely want to give fans an opportunity and give me the opportunity to vibe with them on these songs in a live setting and see them sing the words back, but I don’t really know exactly what way that’s going to happen.”

Adding that Lover is arguably her most "personal" album to date, Taylor explained that she wants to make fans feel like they are in her "living room" when they come to watch her perform the tunes live.

"This album is so personal, so detailed, like, Reputation was very external, very loud - this is an album that is very personal, vulnerable, emotional so my goal for whatever live setting that we decide to do things in, is gonna be to try to make wherever we are... make it feel smaller like a living room," she mused. "That’s my objective, (but) I truly don’t know what we’re doing - I haven’t had the meetings yet.”