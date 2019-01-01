Matty Healy: 'Dubai teens weren't allowed to go to The 1975 show'

The 1975 star Matty Healy was upset to discover many of his band's fans weren't allowed to see them perform in Dubai.

The British rockers recently performed in the Middle East and Matty admits he was puzzled when he looked out at the audience and didn't see many teenage girls.

"I’ve been meeting so many kids walking around and I’m like, 'Are you coming to the show?' And they’re like, 'Oh, I can’t, my dad would not allow me', or 'My religion doesn’t allow it', and all that kind of thing," he tells NME.com.

"So that’s sad because I think that art is for everybody. But I understand that I’m quite an outspoken... bisexual... I don’t know, whatever I am. So they’re probably not really into my vibe over here, the dads."

Healy defied Dubai's strict anti-homosexuality laws by kissing a male fan during the band's gig at the Coca-Cola Arena gig earlier this month (14Aug19).

During a crowd walk through as he performed Loving Someone, he kissed the fan. Footage of the moment was posted by a fan on Twitter but it has since been removed.

After the show, Matt referenced the lip lock in a tweet, stating: "Thank you Dubai you were so amazing. I don't think we'll be allowed back due to my 'behaviour' but know that I love you and I wouldn't have done anything differently given the chance again."

Homosexuality is illegal in Dubai.