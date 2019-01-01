Pete Davidson fears 'getting killed by a 12-year-old' following Ariana Grande backlash

Pete Davidson fears "getting killed by a 12-year-old" following his ill-fated engagement to pop star Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, proposed to the 26-year-old 7 Rings hitmaker last June, before the couple parted ways just four months later. And closing his set at The Mirage’s Aces of Comedy in Las Vegas over the weekend, he told fans the reaction to his split from the singer still haunts him.

"My biggest fear is getting killed by a 12-year-old," the star shared, lamenting he got on the wrong side of fans during the union.

The comic also spoke about the "cancel culture" in Hollywood, where fans boycott stars who have shared questionable or unpopular opinions, and claimed it has made his work more difficult.

"It’s a weird time. Jokes are very scary to tell. Isn’t that weird? That’s the scariest thing you could do right now. Tell a joke," he mused. "Because really, I think people pick and choose what they want to be mad at. You, know? Because it’s all depending on if you like the person or not."

The Trainwreck star gave the example that it's easy for people to dislike disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein because "he’s ugly and fat", but suggested people find it more difficult when it comes to the likes of R. Kelly and Michael Jackson, both of whom have been faced with similar sexual assault allegations, and are more forgiving.

"People pick and choose," he insisted.