Bebe Rexha 'freaked out' when Taylor Swift messaged her on Instagram

Bebe Rexha "freaked out" when Taylor Swift voiced her support for the star on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old Meant to Be hitmaker claimed in an Instagram post that an unnamed male music executive recently told her she was "too old" to be sexy.

And while stars including Tyra Banks and Rita Ora voiced their support for the singer, it was ME! hitmaker Taylor whose words excited her the most.

"I posted about an executive in the music business saying I was too old to be sexy because I'm 29, turning 30 - which I think is complete BS (bulls**t) - and Taylor commented on it and has been such a big supporter," she told Entertainment Tonight at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday. "I didn't expect that and I freaked out because, like, it's Taylor Swift! It's really cool to have another female to support me. It's really hard to find in the music business."

In the comments section of Bebe's original post, Taylor, who is also 29, wrote, "DRAG THEM. 29 YEAR OLDS UNITE," along with 13 love heart emojis.

The I'm A Mess star is currently wowing audiences as she supports the Jonas Brothers on the U.S. leg of their Happiness Begins Tour, which she revealed has been an "incredible" experience.

"They're so amazing. I'm shocked every night," Bebe gushed.