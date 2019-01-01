Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello tease fans with almost-kiss during VMAs performance

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello teased fans as they almost kissed during their highly-anticipated performance of Senorita at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night.

The pair first sparked rumours of a romance when the steamy video for their hit collaboration was released - speculation that was furthered when Camila announced she'd split from boyfriend Matthew Hussey.

In the weeks following, Shawn and Camila have been enjoying several PDA sessions on their outings together, with many fans hoping their VMAs performance would serve as an official confirmation of their relationship.

However, while the pair oozed chemistry during the rendition of their hit track, they avoided locking lips - despite raising fans' expectations when they almost kissed as they embraced at the end of the performance.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were among the fans desperate to see Shawn and Camila smooch, as they were seen almost chanting in the crowd before the Game of Thrones star threw her hands up in frustration as the performance ended without a snog.

"#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho (sic)," Joe wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of his and Sophie's hilarious antics in the crowd.