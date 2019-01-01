The Jonas Brothers make a triumphant return to the MTV Video Music Awards

The Jonas Brothers made a triumphant return to the MTV Video Music Awards for their first performance at the ceremony in 11 years.
The trio - comprised of siblings Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas - delivered a show-stopping performance of their singles 'Sucker' and 'Only Human' in a remote location 50 miles away from where the main event was hosted at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park.
The band also won the Best Pop prize for their music video for 'Sucker' and before going on stage, Joe received a celebratory kiss from his wife, 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner, as did Kevin from his other half, Danielle Jonas, however Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra was absent from the bash.
Upon collecting the award, Joe said: "When we didn’t believe in ourselves as a band and brothers, you guys stuck with us through the thick and thin. Thank you so much."
The Jonas Brothers performed 'Lovebug' at the 2008 ceremony.
The 'Cool' hitmakers were handed their award by the stars of 'The Sopranos', Drea De Matteo, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Vincent Pastore, who walked out onto the stage to Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin', which was played in the finale of the hit HBO series.
The Jonas Brothers are from New Jersey, which is also regularly featured on 'The Sopranos'.
Vincent joked that no one asked his permission to film the awards show in New Jersey, before they revealed the winner of the Best Pop accolade.
Jamie-Lynn said: "It's great to be here celebrating 20 years of 'The Sopranos' at the first-ever VMAs in Jersey."
And Vincent quipped: "I got a problem. I don't recall anyone asking me if they can do an awards show here, you know.
"MTV, what do you think you're doing? Handing out awards without my permission. How about I win something, too?"
After being told by his co-star Drea, he is "making Jersey feel like, you know, Jersey", he jokingly threatened to hijack the power at the venue.
He quipped: "I'm just saying this is a nice little show they got here, but it would be a shame if the power went out."
The reunion came ahead of the release of the 'Sopranos' prequel movie next year.
2019 MTV Video Music Awards winners:
Video Vanguard
Missy Elliot
Video of the Year
Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down'
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Song of the Year
Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road (Remix)' ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Best Collaboration
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello - 'Señorita'
Push Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
Best Pop
Jonas Brothers - 'Sucker'
Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B - 'Money'
Best R&B
Normani - 'Waves' ft. 6LACK
Best K-Pop
BTS - 'Boy With Luv' ft. Halsey
Best Latin
ROSALÍA and J Balvin - 'Con Altura' ft. El Guincho
Best Dance
The Chainsmokers - 'Call You Mine' ft. Bebe Rexha
Best Rock
Panic! At the Disco - 'High Hopes'
Video for Good
Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down'
Best Group
BTS
Best Power Anthem
Megan Thee Stallion - 'Hot Girl Summer' ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign
Song of Summer
Ariana Grande and Social House - 'Boyfriend'
Fashion Trailblazer
Marc Jacobs
Best Direction
Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road (Remix)' ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Visual Effects
Taylor Swift - 'ME!' ft. Brendon Urie
Best Editing
Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'
Best Art Direction
Ariana Grande - '7 Rings'
Best Choreography
ROSALÍA and J Balvin - 'Con Altura' ft. El Guincho
Best Cinematography
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello - 'Señorita'