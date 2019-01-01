NEWS Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande dominate 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :







It was ladies night at the 2019 MTV VMAs in New Jersey on Monday as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande picked up multiple awards, and Missy Elliott was feted with the coveted Video Vanguard prize.



Grande was the night's big winner, picking up four awards, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Summer for Boyfriend, but Taylor stole the show, kicking off the prizegiving with a performance and scoring two of the biggest honours - Video of the Year and Video For Good - for her acceptance anthem promo You Need to Calm Down.



Meanwhile, absent Eilish, who is on on tour in Europe, was a triple winner, collecting Best New Artist, Push Artist of the Year, and an award for Best Editing for her work behind the scenes on her Bad Guy video.



BTS were also multiple winners, picking up Best Group and Best K-Pop for their Halsey collaboration Boy With Luv.



Other winners included Cardi B, Lil Nas X, The Jonas Brothers, and Normani.



The full list of winners is:



Video of the Year - Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down

Artist of the Year - Ariana Grande

Best Group - BTS

Song of the Year - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)

Best New Artist - Billie Eilish

Best Collaboration - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita

Song of the Summer - Ariana Grande & Social House - boyfriend

Push Artist of the Year - Billie Eilish

Best Pop - Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Best Hip Hop - Cardi B - Money

Best R&B - Normani featuring 6lack - Waves

Best K-Pop - BTS featuring Halsey - Boy With Luv

Best Latin - ROSALIA & J Balvin featuring El Guincho - Con Altura

Best Dance - The Chainsmokers featuring Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine

Best Rock - Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes

Best Power Anthem - Hot Girl Summer - Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla $ign

Video for Good - Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down

Best Direction - Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next (directed by Hannah Lux Davis)

Best Editing - Billie Eilish - Bad Guy (editing by Billie Eilish)

Best Art Direction - Ariana Grande - 7 Rings (art direction by John Richoux)

Video Vanguard - Missy Elliott

Fashion Trailerblazer - Marc Jacobs