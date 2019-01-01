NEWS Taylor Swift kicks off MTV VMAs with Miley Cyrus' drag queens Newsdesk Share with :







The drag queens who helped Taylor Swift open the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey on Monday night (26Aug19) featured some of the same gender bending stars who suited up for Miley Cyrus' wild 2015 performance at the prizegiving.



Swift made a splash with her LGBTQ Pride anthem You Need To Calm Down earlier this summer and released an accompanying video featuring gay and gender fluid actors, musicians, influencers and drag queens.



She continued the theme with a colourful set at the start of the VMAs, and recruited the stars of Miley's Dooo It performance to help her spread the word, alongside pal Todrick Hall, who announced he was taking the night off from his Broadway show to hit the stage with the pop star.



"I will not be performing tonight in @waitressmusical on broadway because I’ll be performing in the opening number with @taylorswift at the VMA's!" he tweeted.



Wearing her own version of the Wonder Woman costume, Swift kicked off the VMAs with two songs, announcing the news via social media just before she arrived on the red carpet on Monday afternoon, sporting her very own sparkling technicolor Versace dream blazer and thigh-high black boots.



"I have something VMAs related to tell you, and that thing is that I'm not just gonna be opening up with one song. I get to do two!" she announced on Instagram story. "One of the songs I'll be performing is one that I've never performed live before, so wish me luck. I just wonder which one it's gonna be."



The song was the title track of her hit new album, Lover.



The awards show, hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, is currently underway at the Prudential Center in Newark.